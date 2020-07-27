Trump Administration invests more than $3 million in high-speed broadband in rural N.C.

WASHINGTON (WNCT) The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $3 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in North Carolina.

The investment is part of the $100 million in grant funding made available for the ReConnect Pilot Program through the CARES Act.

In rural North Carolina, French Broad Electric Membership Corporation will use a $3.2 million grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network to connect 4,056 people, 189 farms, 64 businesses, and two fire stations to high-speed broadband internet in Madison County.

USDA received 11 Round Two ReConnect Program applications that are eligible for the $100 million Congress allocated to the program through the CARES Act.

More investments made possible with these resources will be announced in the coming weeks.

