Trump nominates UNC law professor for judicial vacancy

Richard E. Myers II, Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Associate Professor of Law at UNC Chapel Hill. (Steve Exum/UNC)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Trump has nominated a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill law professor who previously worked as a prosecutor, defense attorney and journalist to fill the nation’s longest federal judiciary vacancy.

Trump nominated Richard E. Myers on Wednesday to be a federal judge in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Raleigh lawyer Thomas Farr had been nominated four times — twice by President George W. Bush and twice by Trump — but was blocked in the Senate over his legal work that critics say disenfranchised black voters. President Barack Obama nominated two black women for the judgeship vacant since January 2006; Republicans blocked both.

Myers was born in Jamaica. Sen. Thom Tills, a supporter of Farr’s nomination, cited Myers’ work advising UNC’s Federalist Society chapter in calling him an “outstanding choice.”