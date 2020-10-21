Trump set to depart White House for Gastonia campaign rally

President Donald Trump is set to depart the White House on Marine One and begin his travel to Gastonia for a campaign rally Wednesday night at the Gaston Municipal Airport.
Officials say as many as 30,000 people could be attending the event and shuttle buses have been put in place to usher people to the event.
North Carolina has become a battleground state in the general election and the Trump campaign has particularly honed in making appearances in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Charlotte, Asheville, and Winston just to name a few in recent weeks.
