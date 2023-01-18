FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Former President Donald Trump will visit Fayetteville this Saturday to celebrate the life of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway.

In a tweet from @MAGAIncWarRoom, Trump announced he will be visiting Fayetteville to remember Hardaway.

“Please join us on Saturday, January 21 in Fayetteville, North Carolina as we celebrate the life of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway,” said Trump. “We’re going to have a wonderful celebration and ceremony.”

The Associated Press previously reported on Jan. 10 that Hardaway, 51, died. She was one of two members of the conservative political commentary Diamond and Silk.

Hardaway was from Fayetteville and found fame on the internet and was a cable television commentator who supported Trump.

Trump said that Hardaway’s family, including her sister, Silk, would be at the memorial on Saturday.