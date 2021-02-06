Truth tracker: Cooper praises GOP lawmakers for quickly OKing funds for HOPE program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and the Republicans in the General Assembly don’t often agree on how to spend your tax dollars.

So it was surprising that Cooper gave credit to GOP leadership for the speed with which they approved money for one particular program he’s proud of.

THE CLAIM: Cooper called the state’s HOPE Program “a national model” and added that “Republican leaders in the state Legislature already recognized this and are rushing more funds to it.”

THE FACTS: The governor is talking about federal funds that had to be appropriated by state lawmakers.

We asked representatives of both House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and Republican Senate leader Phil Berger if Cooper’s statement that GOP lawmakers rushed those funds was accurate.

Both said it was, with an explanation.

Berger spokeswoman Lauren Horsch said the funds come with a strict spending deadline — if at least 65 percent is not obligated by September, the federal government may shift them to other states.

“The Legislature thought it was imperative that we get these funds out as quickly as possible,” Horsch said.

And Moore spokesman Joseph Kyzer said, “the Republican legislature acted immediately to comply with federal rules and keep those dollars in North Carolina.”

The program, which started in October with $164.9 million in federal CARES Act funding, has awarded $134 million through about 53,000 rent and utility payments and helped more than 35,000 families across the state, according to Bridget Munger of the state Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

In his spending recommendations earlier this week, Cooper earmarked more than $540 million in federal relief money for emergency rental assistance.

As for calling it a “national model,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said that was because Congress created its $25 billion rental assistance program after seeing how North Carolina’s plan worked.

But it’s not perfect. Both Horsch and Kyzer pointed to inefficiencies in its operations, saying many people who applied and were approved have not yet received any assistance.

“We have serious concerns about the administration of the HOPE program, including how slowly funds are making their way to eligible households and the lack of communication with landlords,” Horsch said.

Munger said the program “continues to monitor and adapt operations” to accelerate the process, including automating awards and revising the requirements to increase how many landlords take part.