RALEIGH, N.C. — For a second time, Vickie Henry of Greensboro won the top prize in one of the lottery’s second-chance drawings and on Monday took home a $100,000 prize.

Henry previously won $150,000 in a Holiday Luck second-chance drawing in December 2020.

“I realize the competition is steep and I guess I’m just very lucky,” she said.

Henry won her big prize in the Season-End Extravaganza second-chance drawing on January 3. The drawing had more than 4.2 million entries and awarded three North Carolina lottery players with a $100,000 prize.

“I usually play the second-chance drawings but I definitely pursued this one and really focused on this particular prize,” Henry said.

She said she was shocked and surprised to win again.

“I told my husband and he said, ‘You’re so lucky,’” Henry laughed. “I’m just living right.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,500.

Henry plans to share her winnings with her family, give some to her church, and invest.

