RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two prize-winning Powerball tickets were sold this week in the Triangle.

Each ticket won $50,000 after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, which had a grand total jackpot of $850 million.

One of the winning $50,000 tickets was purchased at Mackey’s Pub on South Main Street in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The other was purchased in Pittsboro through Online Play.

No one won Wednesday’s $850 million Powerball jackpot, the 30th consecutive drawing with no big winner.

The next drawing is Saturday night. As of Friday morning, the total prize for the next drawing is $925 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.