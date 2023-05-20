CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities announced on Friday that they have recovered two people’s bodies following a 5-alarm fire in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood.

The announcement was made by the Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. The entire press conference can be watched below:

The bodies are now at the Coroner’s Office, where they will be identified, authorities said.

Fire officials said the fire started Thursday morning in a spray foam insulation trailer on the bottom floor of the construction site; it’s believed to be accidental.

The Charlotte Fire Department is evaluating the structure’s remnants on Friday to see if they can clear units from the scene. That decision will come Friday night.

Charlotte Fire plan to remain at the scene indefinitely.

New photos released on Friday to Queen City News from a Charlotte firefighter showed the intensity of the fire that burned for hours.

Photo: Charlotte firefighter

The large fire broke out Thursday morning, May 18, on Liberty Row Drive off Fairview Road. Firefighters remain at the scene on Friday, still working on hot spots.

Several other businesses in the area are closed on Friday because of smoke and water damage.

Queen City News spoke to the families of those who were reported missing on Friday.

Demonte Sherrill’s father said his son had just started this line of work. In fact, he said Sherrill’s supervisor picked him out at a job site and asked him to come on the job.

The supervisor told Queen City News that Sherrill had just started the job on Tuesday, May 16, two days before the fire.

Sherrill’s father said his son had a job as a sweeper before he became part of the window crew. Sherrill is 30 years old and a father of four children, ranging from age 5 to 13.

The manager of the two men told Queen City News that he was having trouble reaching the family of Reuben Holmes. The supervisor said that Holmes had been working with Prestige Windows and Doors for two years.

Holmes’ employer shared a picture with Queen City News, hoping someone who knows his family will see it and reach out to connect with the company.

The supervisor told Queen City News that Holmes left his crew at 8 a.m. Thursday, just one hour before the first fire started.