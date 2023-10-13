CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two dogs were killed, and two adults were displaced after a southwest Charlotte house fire Thursday morning, according to Charlotte Fire.

The incident happened around 11:11 a.m. on the 12100 block of Charing Grove Lane near Sandy Porter Road.

(Courtesy: Charlotte Fire) (Courtesy: Charlotte Fire)

Officials say the fire was controlled in about 36 minutes and advised the home is a total loss, with an estimated $265,000 in damages.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.