Two found dead in plane crash wreckage in North Carolina

ANDREWS, N.C. (AP) — Searchers found Tuesday the wreckage of a small plane in North Carolina in which two people were killed. a sheriff’s office said.

In a news release, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a single-engine Beechcraft B35 left Western Carolina Regional Airport around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said that minutes later, air control in Atlanta received a signal from the aircraft’s emergency location transmitter.

The sheriff’s office said searchers found the wreckage on Tuesday and confirmed both occupants were dead. The victims have not been identified because relatives have not been notified, according to the news release.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, the sheriff’s office said.