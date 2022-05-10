RODANTHE, N.C. — The rough weather along the Outer Banks has claimed not one but two homes into the Atlantic Ocean.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore confirmed through a social media post that an unoccupied house at 24265 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon. Officials said in the social post this was the second unoccupied house collapse of the day at the Seashore to fall into the ocean.

The beach near Ocean Drive was closed, and law enforcement officials expected to close Ocean Drive shortly. Visitors were cautioned to stay away from the beach in this area.