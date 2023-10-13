CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident involving an ambulance in southwest Charlotte, Medic said Friday.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident in the early morning hours Friday near South Tryon Street and Tyvola Center Road. Once on scene, an accident involving an ambulance was found. One victim in the accident was transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries. Another victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Medic said the ambulance was off duty and returning to headquarters when the wreck occurred.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Queen City News was at the scene of the wreck and has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more details.