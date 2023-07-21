GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Lark and Reno, K9s with the Goldsboro Police Department, received bullet and stab protective vests from a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interests in K9s, Inc.

Lark (Goldsboro Police Department photo)

Elaine Miller of Lillington, N.C. sponsored Lark’s vest and was embroidered with the words “Gifted by Angus and Tucker.” Reno’s vest was given by the National Police Association and is also embroidered saying “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.”

Reno (Goldsboro Police Department photo)

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was created in 2009. Their mission was to provide bullet and stab protective vests, as well as other assistance to dogs of law enforcement among other things. Since its opening, it has provided over 5,127 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The program helps U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also able to participate.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718. You can also call 508-824-6978.