Two lucky winners split $1.6 million Cash 5 jackpot on St. Patrick’s Day

RALEIGH – Two lucky North Carolinians hit the record-high Cash 5 jackpot on St. Patrick’s Day!

The jackpot totaled $1,648,320, making it the second highest jackpot ever in game history.

One lucky winner purchased their ticket at the M & H Express of Garner on West Garner Road in Garner.

The other winning ticket was purchased through Online Play.

Both tickets matched all five white balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 15-16-17-19-37. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.