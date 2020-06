NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Northampton County early Sunday morning.

Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a two-vehicle accident on James Jones Road in Pleasant Hill.

Officials say one person was airlifted to a local hospital while another was transported to Vidant North.

Two other occupants from the accident reportedly refused medical transport.

NC Highway Patrol officials are leading the investigation.