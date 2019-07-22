Two NC counties to get more funds to rebuild after Hurricane Matthew

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT)

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday that the Bladen and Columbus counties have received a federal designation allowing them to get more federal and state funding to recover from Hurricane Matthew, which happened in 2016.



According to Gov. Cooper’s office, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has designated Bladen and Columbus counties as among the Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) areas that were impacted by Hurricane Matthew.



The new designations will allow North Carolina to increase recovery spending for both counties through the federal agency’s Community Block Development Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding.



Officials with the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency requested the designations for Bladen and Columbus counties in an April 17 letter to HUD.

Under HUD guidelines, the state must spend at least 80 percent of its CDBG-DR funding in MID counties. Cumberland, Edgecombe, Robeson and Wayne counties were previously given that designation. Funds provided through the CDBG-DR program can be used for necessary expenses related to disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization.



Learn more about North Carolina’s hurricane recovery programs at RebuildNC.gov.