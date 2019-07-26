Two NC SBI agents hurt in explosion in Sampson County

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says one agent is in critical condition, and a second agent is in stable condition, after they were hurt in an explosion of bomb-making materials in Sampson County on Friday.



According to SBI officials, late Thursday night into early Friday morning, two SBI Bomb Squad agents were helping the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office conduct a search.



Early Friday morning, the search crews found some bomb-making materials on-scene.



As SBI Special Agent, Brian Joy, and SBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Timothy Luper, began to safely destroy the bomb-making materials, an explosion occurred, injuring both agents.



Agent Joy and Agent Luper were taken to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment.

SBI officials say, as of Friday morning, Agent Joy is listed in critical condition, and Agent Luper is listed in stable condition.