Two Washington County men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two men from Washington County imprisoned for nearly 30 years for a murder they said they did not commit have been freed following plea deals with the state of North Carolina.

Brandon Jones, 49, and Leroy Spruill, 63, had to drop their long-running innocence claims as part of the deal, but the state agreed DNA evidence tested years after their convictions, while not conclusive, could have had “a direct and material bearing” on their case, WRAL reported Friday.

Jones and Spruill entered Alford pleas in the case and were sentenced to time served. An Alford plea allows someone to maintain their innocence while acknowledging there is enough evidence for a conviction.

A Superior Court judge vacated the convictions Monday and followed on Wednesday with a written court order. The men were released Tuesday afternoon.