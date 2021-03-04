Tyler Perry Foundation awards $10,000 to Greensboro-based Green Team Helping Hands; ‘It was just phenomenal, and then I cried’

Tyler Perry Foundation awards $10,0000 to Greensboro-based Green Team Helping Hands; ‘It was just phenomenal, and then I cried’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tyler Perry Foundation awarded the Green Team Helping Hands and their CEO Ashley Benton with a $10,000 check.

Last year, FOX8 did a Good For Her special on Ashley Benton.

Well, her work at the foundation was recognized — and awarded!

The nonprofit works in the Greensboro community to address the needs of the homeless and the hungry.

“When I first got the news that my organization in Greensboro, North Carolina, was going to be awarded a grant of $10,000 from Mr. Perry, I was flabbergasted,” she said. “This was like the hugest grant that my organization has received. And for it to come from such a great man, like a man of his stature, it was just phenomenal, and then I cried.”

Tyler Perry is an acclaimed actor, director, producer and screenwriter. One of his most recognizable characters is “Madea,” who appeared in movies like “Madea’s Family Reunion.”

Benton says she and everyone at the organization are grateful for the donation.

The organization received a letter from the Tyler Perry Foundation commending them on their work.

“We admire the work Green Team Helping Hands is doing, and we are happy to learn about the positive impact it is making,” the foundation said in its letter, which was shared with FOX8.

Benton says Helping Hands plans to frame the letter.