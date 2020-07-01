U.S. Army Forces Command IG inspecting Fort Hood SHARP Program

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT) At the request of III Corps senior leaders at Fort Hood, Texas, U.S. Army Forces Command sent an Inspector General team to Fort Hood earlier this week to conduct an inspection of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program at III Corps and Fort Hood.

The seven-member inspection team is focusing on June 30 – July 3 on three objectives:

(1) Examining the SHARP program’s implementation at Fort Hood;

(2) Assessing whether the command climate is supportive of Soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault; and

(3) Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.

The inspection team will brief Fort Hood and Army Forces Command leaders upon completion of the inspection.

Forces Command is the Army major command within the United States that includes III Corps.

Based at Fort Bragg, N.C., FORSCOM trains and prepares a combat-ready, globally responsive Total Force to build and sustain readiness to meet Combatant Command global requirements.