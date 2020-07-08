U.S. Army Soldier sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A U.S. Army soldier was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a minor, officials said.

According to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Hidgon Jr. of the Eastern District of North Carlina and Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt of the Judge Department’s Criminal Division, Daniel Kemp Sr., 51, of Cameron, pleaded guilty on December 11, 2019, to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a minor before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Terrence W. Boyle of the Eastern District of North Carolina, who sentenced Kemp Sr. earlier today and remanded him to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Based on facts presented in the guilty plea hearings, Kemp Sr. was employed by the U.S. Army as an active duty member when he forcibly raped a minor victim.

After an investigation into the sexual assault was underway, his wife, Shanynn Kemp, intentionally harassed and dissuaded a witness from disclosing to law enforcement information about the sexual offense.

The investigation of the case was conducted by U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI.