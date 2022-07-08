ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’ll really be Christmas in July come this Tuesday.

Officials from the U.S. Capitol will be in Asheville on Tuesday to select “The People’s Tree,” the tree that will reside at the U.S. Capitol during the Christmas holiday. The process is part of a 52-year tradition with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

“The People’s Tree,” nicknamed in like with the U.S. House of Representatives — which has the nickname “The People’s House” — is scheduled to be selected from the Pisgah National Forest by Jim Kaufmann, director of the Capitol Grounds for the Architect of the Capitol. He will look over several candidates and make the final pick.

Officials with the USDA say Kaufmann will also tour the Schenck Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center in Pisgah Forest, where students are helping to create many of the thousands of ornaments that will be used to decorate the tree after it is placed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

According to the USDA, every year since 1970, the USDA Forest Service has provided the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. The National Forests in North Carolina has been selected to provide the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. This is the third time the National Forests in North Carolina will provide the tree, having previously provided Fraser firs from the Pisgah National Forest in 1998 and 1974.

The tree will be cut in early November and begin a journey to Washington, DC, with stops at events in communities across North Carolina. Thousands of ornaments handmade by North Carolinians will be used to decorate the tree which will be lit on the west lawn of the Capitol after the Thanksgiving holiday.

This year’s theme “From the Mountains to the Sea” celebrates the incredible diversity of North Carolina’s natural and cultural heritage across four national forests: the Nantahala and Pisgah in the mountains, the Uwharrie in the Piedmont, and the Croatan on the coast. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program creates the opportunity to spotlight public lands with billions of trees across diverse ecosystems stretching across the great state of North Carolina.

To follow the exciting journey of the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree—and to be a part of the festivities over the next 6 months—visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com, @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram, or the National Forests in North Carolina website at www.fs.usda.gov/nfsnc, www.facebook.com/nfsnc, or @NFsNCarolina on Twitter. For information about the history of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, visit the Architect of the Capitol’s website.