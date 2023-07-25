GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Just when you thought the issue of voter ID in North Carolina was only in need of state funding and a firm timetable to go into effect, another court hearing emerges.

Lawyers for the NAACP of North Carolina and six of its chapters are asking a federal judge to lift a stay issued in 2021 on a lawsuit filed in December 2018 to challenge the state’s voter ID law passed that was passed that November.

Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld of the U.S. Middle District of North Carolina will hear arguments at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday about whether to allow the lawsuit to move forward against the state board of elections and legislative leaders, who were approved to act as defendants.

The suit, filed on Dec. 20, 2018, had said that Senate Bill 824, which requires voters to show a photographic ID, violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and the 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The suit first was delayed as the legal arguments about whether Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) could intervene as defendants worked their way through courts. That process ended in June 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court certified their role and remanded the case to U.S. District Court.

But, as you may recall, a separate state case was being considered, and in December the NC Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in Holmes v. Moore, which found that SB 824 was unconstitutional based on its negative effect on Black voters.

But in April the new conservative majority of the NC Supreme Court overturned that decision, which led to a lower court ordering voter ID to be implemented with this fall’s municipal elections, the first of which would be conducted in September.

The motion filed in June by attorney Irving Joyner of Cary and four other attorneys on behalf of the NAACP’s chapters in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem-Forsyth County, Chapel Hill-Carrboro, Stokes County and Moore County asks that the court now lift its stay and schedule a hearing on the claims of the original case.

The suit asks District Court Judge Loretta C. Biggs to lift the stay, conduct a status conference and specify a new period of discovery, which it says would be “likely highly relevant to Plaintiffs’ Arlington Heights [constitutional foundation] and Section 2 claims.”

Boards of Elections across North Carolina are awaiting final direction, and the NCBE has requested $6.5 million in the state budget to implement the program during the next two years. But the General Assembly hasn’t yet adopted that budget.