RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

The move is in honor of Forsyth County Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber, who died in the line of duty on September 9. Reudelhuber served with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office since 2021 in the field services division. He previously served as a K-9 Officer for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, where he served more than three years. A military veteran, Reudelhuber served in the U.S. Army for six years and was also an active member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Services for Deputy Reudelhuber will be held on September 19.

“I am saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a media release on Monday. “He served North Carolina and the Forsyth County community with distinction and our prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time.”