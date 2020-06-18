U.S. Secretary of Transportation announces $25 million infrastructure investment in N.C.

(WNCT) U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the Trump Administration intends to award $25 million in grant funding to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to complete a series of highway improvements on the U.S. 74 corridor in southern North Carolina between Asheville and I-40 near Wilmington.

This funding comes as part of a $906 million nationwide investment in America’s infrastructure through the Department’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant program.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s $25 million grant will fund a series of highway improvements on the U.S. 74 corridor in southern North Carolina between Asheville and I-40 near Wilmington.

The project includes a series of intersection-to-interchange upgrades and the completion of a major bypass around Shelby.

The project will complete the conversion of the Lattimore intersection to a grade-separated interchange in Mooresboro, creating a freeway facility between Asheville and Charlotte.

The project also includes the conversion of four signalized intersections on U.S. 74 (at NC 72/NC 130, Boardman Road, Chauncey Town Road, and Old Lake Road), between I-95 and I-140 in Robeson and Columbus counties.

The project supports economic vitality by providing a faster, more efficient route for the freight and automobile traffic traveling the U.S. 74 corridor.

The project is also expected to generate safety benefits by reducing the likelihood of crashes by converting at-grade signalized intersections to grade-separated interchanges and removing conflicts between intercity and local traffic.

The project serves a broad geographic area, contributing to regional mobility benefits.

Additionally, the program promotes the incorporation of innovative technology that will improve our transportation system.

The Department will also hold INFRA grant recipients accountable for their performance in project delivery and operations.

Consistent with the Administration’s ongoing effort to rebalance historic underinvestment in rural America, 53 percent of proposed funding will be awarded to rural projects.

Six awards totaling $293 million are being made to projects that are at least partially located in an Opportunity Zone, while several other projects are located in areas near Opportunity Zones.

As required under the FAST Act, Congress will have 60 days to review the Department’s proposed project awardees. After the 60-day review period, the Department is free to begin obligating funding.

For more information, visit www.transportation.gov/buildamerica/infragrants.

Click here for a full list of proposed grant awards, along with project fact sheets.