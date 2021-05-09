UNC addressing hundreds of COVID-19 violations outlined in conduct report

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill is addressing nearly 500 student COVID-19 violations between January and April of this year. That’s up from less than 200 violations between November and January.

At least 200 students face written warnings, activity restrictions educational interventions, and probations and seven students have been removed from campus housing.

Some students believe the two rushings on Franklin Street in February and March may have contributed to the spike in violations.

“There was a big crowd I mean it was right there. There were a lot of people and it was a big violation but really honestly the school didn’t do much about it. Although they did better with the second time I think that the first time could have been prevented with more police presence,” said Alexa Cascianl, a sophomore at UNC.

We asked how many of the violations were related to the Franklin street rushings. The school wouldn’t say citing privacy laws. However, they say out of the 300 referrals received related to the rushings many were not viable because they did not provide information to identify specific students. Many of the viable referrals identified the same students.

Students say it’s going to take a lot of work to get the entire student body to comply.

UNC says they will continue to discipline students that don’t comply.