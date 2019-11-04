UNC Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey issues statement on Harry Smith resignation

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT( – University of North Carolina Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey issued a statement on the resignation of Board member Harry Smith.

“Harry Smith has given notice of his resignation from the Board of Governors and he has indicated he is willing to serve up to an additional 90 days (through February 1, 2020) or until a new Board member has been selected by the North Carolina General Assembly.

Harry has tirelessly served this Board, University System, and state for the past seven years for the betterment of our students. He worked collaboratively to show that differing views and opinions are healthy for any organization—to ensure all voices are heard and great decisions are made.”