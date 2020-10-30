UNC-CH issues ‘all clear’ after armed person reported on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill issued an “all clear” Friday afternoon following a report of an armed person on campus.

The University initially issued an alert to students and staff just before 11:45 a.m. saying there had been reports of an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) October 30, 2020

Soon after, UNC Public Health said to avoid the avoid the Ambulatory Care Center at 102 Mason Farm Road.

Students and staff were told to go inside and stay away from windows.

Video from the area showed a large law enforcement response.

At 12:22 p.m., the University issued an all clear – allowing normal activities to resume on campus.

Further details were not immediately available.

