UNC-CH moves to online-only instruction for undergraduates as COVID-19 cases increase

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Following an increase of 135 COVID-19 cases on campus in a week, in-person undergraduate classes at UNC-CH will move online.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the change goes into effect Wednesday.

“Since launching the Roadmap for Fall 2020, we have emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans – take an off-ramp – we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly,” Guskiewicz said.

Graduate, professional and health affairs courses will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools.

The University announced four clusters of the virus among students within three days.

Guskiewicz’s announcement comes just hours after Barbara Rimer, dean of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, called for classes to be moved online.

