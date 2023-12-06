CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will become the next president of Michigan State University, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education’s David Jesse.

Jesse reports that Guskiewicz will be announced as MSU’s next president at an 8 a.m. meeting on Friday.

Guskiewicz has served as the chancellor at UNC since Feb. 6, 2019, when he took over on an interim basis for Carol Folt who departed to become the president at the University of Southern California.

Guskiewicz was named the permanent chancellor in Dec. 2019.