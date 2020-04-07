UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity donates over $17,000 to help feed kids out of school due to COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at UNC-Chapel Hill donated $17,600 on Monday to a local nonprofit in order to help feed children in Orange County.

Vance Brice, President of the UNC Delta Kappa Epsilon, Beta Chapter, said: “Many children living in Chapel Hill and Carrboro rely on the breakfast and lunch provided by their public schools. As schools in the area have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, local communities have struggled to provide these kids with meals and nutrition. This donation represents something we can do to help other members of our community who are affected by this unprecedented crisis.”

Following UNC-Chapel Hill’s indefinite closure on March 20 due to COVID-19,Brice and the fraternity’s treasurer, Chris Vaughan, determined that $17,600 would be left over from the fraternity dues which covered meals for the remainder of the spring semester.

DKE’s members and their parents agreed to donate those funds to TABLE, a local charity suggested to them by Meg Miller, the fraternity’s longtime house manager.

TABLE is a nonprofit organization based in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area that provides hunger relief and nutrition education services to children living in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and neighboring communities within Orange County.