The campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill is shown in this March 18, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome).

(WGHP) — North Carolina universities held their own on the national stage as the new U.S. News & World Best Colleges rankings, revealed Sunday, recognized some from the Tarheel State among the best of the best.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was ranked the #4 best public school in the United States. The top spot was taken by the University of California Berkeley, followed by UC Los Angeles and the University of Michigan Ann Arbor.

UNC was #22 on the National Universities list. The university was also ranked as the 14th best value school, 28th most innovative, 28th best undergraduate teaching and 122nd for social mobility.

Top Public Schools UNC-Chapel Hill 4 North Carolina State University 28 UNC Charlotte 96 East Carolina University 106 UNC Wilmington 109

National Universities

While UNC was the only North Carolina school to break into the top 25 top public schools (North Carolina State University was #28), another NC school bested UNC on the list of National Universities.

Duke, coming in at #7 on the National Universities list, was also ranked as 9th best for undergraduate teaching, 10th most innovative, 17th best value and 198th for social mobility

Princeton University in New Jersey was ranked the #1 university in the country of U.S. News’ National Universities list.

National Universities Duke University 7 UNC-Chapel Hill 22 Wake Forest University 47 North Carolina State University 60 Elon University 133

Best Undergraduate Teaching

Elon University, despite claiming only #133 on the National Universities list, was the #1 best school in the country for undergraduate teaching.

Duke was not far behind at #9.

Best Undergraduate Teaching Elon University 1 Duke University 9 UNC-Chapel Hill 28 Wake Forest University 31 UNC Greensboro 62

Best Value

For North Carolina’s top three best values, North Carolina State University claimed the third spot after UNC and Duke and #53 nationally.

U.S. News reports that the cost after receiving grants for UNC is $22,109, for Duke is $27,416 and for N.C. State is $31,998.

You can reportedly find the best value in the country at Harvard University in Massachusetts where the cost after receiving grants is $15,210.

Best Value Schools UNC-Chapel Hill 14 Duke University 17 North Carolina State University 53 Wake Forest University 64 East Carolina University 73

Most Innovative

North Carolina A&T joined some of the state’s other frequent high-ranking schools on the list of North Carolina’s top five both for most innovative—#25 nationally after Duke, #10, and Elon, #13, and beating out UNC, #38.

The nation’s most innovative overall was reportedly Arizona State University.

Most Innovative Duke University 10 Elon University 13 North Carolina A&T State University 25 UNC-Chapel Hill 38

Social Mobility

The rankings for social mobility summoned a few schools that weren’t able to claim one of the state’s precious top five spots in other categories.

Winston-Salem State University ranked #21 for social mobility nationally, but topped the list for North Carolina. WSSU was followed by UNCG, #39, and Western Carolina University, #53.

Nationally, California State University Long Beach claimed the top spot.

Social Mobility Winston-Salem State University 21 UNC Greensboro 39 Western Carolina University 53 UNC Charlotte 72 North Carolina A&T State University 78

Check out the full rankings on the U.S. News & World Report.