UNC doctor opens up about personal loss from COVID-19, says people in hospital now ‘don’t need to be here’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – About 605,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19. They have left behind millions of loved ones grieving their loss.

Among those grieving is Dr. David Zvara, the Chair of Anesthesiology at the UNC School of Medicine. He shared, in his own words, his personal loss and his plea for people to get vaccinated.

“There’s any number of sad stories around, but when it touches you personally, it has a deeper meaning.”

“He said, ‘Well, I can’t go out because I have a little cold,’ and then three days later he’s diagnosed with COVID, and then five days later he’s in the hospital, and three days after that he’s in the ICU, and two days after that he’s intubated on a ventilator in the ICU. Four days after that he’s dead, and two days after that he’s in the ground. At this stage, it’s frankly an unnecessary death.”

“Those folks who are getting sick today, those folks who are sick this week, those folks who are in the hospital just down the hall today don’t need to be here. Those individuals, nearly 99 to 1, are unvaccinated.” Dr. David Zvara

“It’s the hesitancy. It’s the, ‘I’m not sure it’s safe. I’m not sure it’s been proven.’ All of that is just a fallacy – it’s just not true.”

“So, when I reflect on the loss of this friend that I’ve known for 55 years, it’s just sad. It’s tragic, and many of us have that story to tell, but when it touches your personal life, it cuts a little deeper.”