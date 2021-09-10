UNC Health: Unvaccinated make up 90 percent of its hospitalized COVID patients

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Health wants everyone to know just how many of its COVID-19 patients haven’t gotten vaccinated.

A social media post-Thursday from the health care system said 90 percent of the 401 overall patients and 96 percent of the 119 in intensive care were unvaccinated.

The vast majority of our #COVID19 patients are unvaccinated. Visit https://t.co/AXdr2lr0Lx to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine and for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/FwUgptW8Eb — UNC Health (@UNC_Health_Care) September 9, 2021

Additionally, 95 percent of the 102 patents who are on ventilators did not get the shots.

The post says those figures cover all but four of UNC Health’s hospitals across the state. The exceptions are its facilities in Lumberton, Jacksonville, New Bern and Hendersonville.