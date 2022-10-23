CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill officials sent an alert to students Saturday night after a sexual assault happened in a dorm earlier in the day.

The alert was sent just after 10:35 p.m. about the incident that happened in the Carmichael Residence Hall at 101 Stadium Dr.

Officials said the incident took place between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

“An unknown individual followed a student into the building and back to their room, where the assault occurred,” the alert said.

The person was described in the alert as a white man, about 6 feet tall, in his late 20s to early 30s with short brown hair and short facial hair.

Nearly 500 students are housed in Carmichael Residence Hall, according to a UNC webpage about the building.

Officials reminded students that UNC has Counseling and Psychological Services available 24 hours a day.