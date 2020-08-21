UNC reports 91 new COVID-19 cases; 528 total

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported 91 new COVID-19 cases Thursday according to its daily coronavirus dashboard.

The University says all 91 cases are among students. No additional cases were reported among staff members.

In total, UNC has reported 528 COVID-19 cases since February. The 91 additional cases between students are a rise of 23 from Aug. 18.

Since the University reported a rise of COVID-19 cases, officials have moved all undergraduate classes online for the time being. The change went into effect on Wednesday.

“Since launching the Roadmap for Fall 2020, we have emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans – take an off-ramp – we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly,” Guskiewicz said.

Graduate, professional and health affairs courses will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools.

Guskiewicz said the school expects the majority of undergraduates to change their residential plans for the remainder of the semester.

“Residents who have hardships (such as lack of access to reliable internet access), international students or student athletes will have the option to remain,” the chancellor said.

During a faculty meeting on Monday, University officials said that students will soon be able to make appointments with Carolina Housing to move out.

The University had announced four clusters of the virus among students within three days.