UNC reports new COVID-19 cluster at campus dorm, announces pass/fail grading options for fall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have identified another cluster of COVID-19 at an on-campus residence hall while announcing changes Thursday in how grading will be conducted this fall.

The University says the cluster was identified at Cobb residence hall.

The individuals in this cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring. Officials say they have notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures.

All residents in this living space will be provided access to additional information about the cluster and next steps. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a positive individual.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location. “Location” is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.

The University has identified 999 COVID-19 cases, with 945 cases coming from students since Feb. 2020.

Meanwhile early Thursday evening, UNC officials announced various changes to how courses will be graded.

University officials said that they would expand the pass/fail option for undergraduate courses in the College of Arts & Sciences, Kenan-Flagler Business School, School of Information and Library Science, Hussman School of Journalism and Media, School of Education and the Gillings School of Global Public Health.

“As an alternative to earning a letter grade, undergraduate students will have the option to declare any undergraduate course (numbered below 700) pass/fail. Courses declared pass/fail in Fall 2020 will be eligible to be used toward major, minor, General Education and any other degree requirement (more information below). There is no limit on the number of courses that a student can declare pass/fail in Fall 2020. Any courses declared pass/fail in Fall 2020 will not count toward any graduation limits on pass/fail courses,” the announcement said.

