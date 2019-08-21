UNC students, activists mark 1-year anniversary of ‘Silent Sam’ toppling

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday marks one year since University of North Carolina students and protestors took down on-campus Confederate statue “Silent Sam.”

Students and activists came together to mark the one-year anniversary of the statue’s toppling. Counter-protestors also made it out to Tuesday’s proceedings, but all remained relatively peaceful.

A number of demonstrations took place both leading up to and after the statue was taken down. Chancellor Carol Folt announced in January that she would step down at the end of the academic year. At the same time, she announced the removal of the remnants of the statue’s display at McCorkle Place.

“Hopefully the community continues to build for racial equality and improving conditions for undocumented workers and continuing to build on this moving forward,” said UNC student Joshua Levenson.