UNC System commits to prorated reimbursements for unused housing, dining services

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) During a special meeting of the UNC Board of Governors, Interim President Bill Roper announced that the UNC System is committed to prorated reimbursements of payments for unused housing and dining services as a result of the UNC System’s rapid response to COVID-19.

The chief financial officers at each of our institutions are working together with the UNC System Office to ensure uniformity of processes and calculations for determining refund amounts.

“It is our commitment to all UNC System students and parents to get this done as quickly as possible. It is also our obligation to get this done right,” explained Dr. Roper. “We hope to be able to announce specifics for processing and issuing refunds in the upcoming weeks.”

East Carolina University is working on the details with UNC System of how the housing and dining refunds will be processed.

Additional information will be announced no later than April 7.

