UNC System, NCDPI partner to ensure admissions standards for college applicants

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The University of North Carolina (UNC) System Office and NC Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) are working together to ensure NC students remain on-track to access post-secondary educational opportunities.

UNC System institutions will take into consideration how the pandemic has impacted high school transcripts and resulted in the cancellation of ACT and SAT test dates.

The UNC Board of Governors recently modified the minimum eligibility standards for admission.

A student who earns at least a 2.5 weighted high school grade point average or a minimum test score on either the ACT (19) or the SAT (1010) is now eligible for review by any of the 16 UNC System universities.

A student must still take either the ACT or the SAT to be considered for admission, and all applicants must submit a valid score as part of their application to any individual institution.

In addition, although the three major advanced courses testing entities have modified procedures for administering tests and calculating scores, the UNC System’s policy on granting credit for satisfactory performance on advanced course examinations (including Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, and Cambridge) will remain the same.

Any student who earns a qualifying minimum score will earn due credit.

Thanks to North Carolina’s GEAR UP program, virtual campus tours are available to all prospective students.

Anyone, anywhere, in North Carolina can take an immersive 360-degree, VR tour of any of the 16 UNC System universities at https://www.northcarolina.edu/our-17-campuses/virtual-reality-campus-tours.