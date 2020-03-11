UNC System to transition to a system of alternative course delivery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT)– The UNC System will transition to a system of alternative course delivery no later than March 20 amid COVID-19 outbreak.

All UNC System institutions will remain open and continue to deliver instruction for our students.

Officials are working to maximize flexibility in how to deliver education in order to limit the potential impact of the coronavirus at our institutions.

Guidance has been issued to all UNC System institutions.