UNC System to transition to a system of alternative course delivery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT)– The UNC System will transition to a system of alternative course delivery no later than March 20 amid COVID-19 outbreak.
All UNC System institutions will remain open and continue to deliver instruction for our students.
Officials are working to maximize flexibility in how to deliver education in order to limit the potential impact of the coronavirus at our institutions.
Guidance has been issued to all UNC System institutions.
- All UNC System institutions will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20. Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely. Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.
- University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.
- Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
- University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.