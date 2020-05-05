Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

UNC Wilmington extends cancellation of summer programs

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington says it is extending the cancellation of its summer programs, camps, and non-athletic conferences due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school had initially announced that its summer programming was canceled through June 24. Another announcement from the school said the programming is now canceled through Aug. 5.

UNCW said in a statement that some camps and programs will be offering participation online and urges those interested to check individual programs’ websites for information. UNCW Athletics will announce a decision about its camps by May 15.

The statement said while the school is disappointed to have to cancel its non-athletics programming, it believes it has to proceed with the safety of campers and the community, in mind.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV