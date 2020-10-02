Uncle arrested after 2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The uncle of a 2-year-old who died in Fayetteville of a self-inflicted gunshot wound was arrested Thursday, police said.

The child was shot inside a home along the 600 block of Mosswood Lane around 10 a.m. on Sept. 16. The child was taken to the hospital where they died on Sept. 19, police said.

Selassie McIntosh-Breedlove, 21, of the 600 block of Mosswood Lane, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor.

McIntosh-Breedlove is being held on a $20,000 bond.