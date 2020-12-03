Unemployment down in all 100 N.C. counties in October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Commerce reported unemployment went down in all 100 of the state’s counties in October, according to numbers released on Thursday.

Greenville’s unemployment rate was 6.0% while Jacksonville’s was at 5.9% and New Bern at 5.6%. Other areas of eastern North Carolina that reported lower numbers included Washington (5.7%), Kinston (5.6%) and Morehead City (4.8%).

Click here to see the complete state summary of unemployment numbers.

The November unemployment numbers will be released on Dec. 18.

