RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Unemployment in North Carolina rose .1% in September from its rate in August, according to the state Department of Commerce.

The state’s seasonally adjusted September 2022 unemployment rate was 3.6%, up from 3.5% in August. The national rate decreased 0.2% to 3.5%.

The NC Department of Commerce reports the state’s unemployment rate decreased 0.9% from a year ago. The number of people employed decreased 760 over the month to 4,944,068 and increased 180,599 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 4,699 over the month to 184,220 and decreased 42,513 over the year.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Nov. 2 when the county unemployment rates for September 2022 will be released.