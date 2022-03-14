RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Commerce reports the North Carolina unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in January after seasonally adjusted numbers were released.

The rate is .2% lower than in December. The national rate increased .1% to 4.0% overall.

According to the NC Department of Commerce, North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 1.6 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 25,124 over the month to 4,809,793 and increased 179,320 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 9,594 over the month to 197,469 and decreased 70,319 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 4,100 to 4,660,200 in January. Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 3,400; Construction, 2,900; Financial Activities, 2,700; Education & Health Services, 1,100; and Information, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 2,300; Other Services, 2,000; Government, 1,200; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 500; and Manufacturing, 100. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

Since January 2021, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 166,500 with the Total Private sector increasing by 146,200 and Government increasing by 20,300. Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 49,600; Professional & Business Services, 37,300; Government, 20,300; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 12,400; Financial Activities, 11,500; Education & Health Services, 10,400; Manufacturing, 7,300; Construction, 6,500; Other Services, 5,800; and Information, 5,400. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged over the year.

The county-by-count unemployment rate for January will be released by the NC Department of Commerce on Friday.