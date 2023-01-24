RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December, according to the NC Department of Commerce.

The December 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, which was the same as November’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 0.2 of a percentage point from a year ago, according to the latest report. The number of people employed decreased 2,447 over the month to 4,923,281 and increased 138,612 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 486 over the month to 200,940 and decreased 6,123 over the year.

Click here to see more information on the latest report. Click here to see additional data tables available from the report.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Feb. 1 when the county unemployment rates for December 2022 will be released.