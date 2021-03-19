Union County horse rescue in danger of losing farm

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A non-profit horse rescue in Union County is in need of some big help right now.

The lease is coming up at its current location and they are in need of a new place to house all the animals, and it’s not just horses that they’ve been caring for over the years.

Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance in Wingate is special for two big reasons: Their names are Molly and Sam. The rescue became well-known a couple of years back when the dog and horse formed a special relationship.

“I was just sitting here one day and video’d Molly being compassionate with Sam, and it went off,” Darlene Kindle said.

Kindle says, a few years and millions of views later from that viral video, not much has changed at the farm just off Summerlin Dairy Road. For more than a decade, Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance has called the location home.

Horses come at their worst and are nursed back to health and a good life, but come July, that will be changing. The lease is up, and they have to move.

“I don’t want to close this chapter,” Kindle said.

Things will be changing here in a few months and right now, they have nowhere else to go, at least not yet.

“This place fell in our laps,” Kindle said. “Will another one? I just pray.”

Realtors have been called and a GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money, but more than anything right now, they need a new lease.

“I want them to feel safe [and] that they are loved,” Kindle said.

Kindle does say there are some conditions to the move, specifically, it has to be in Union County, and she is more than willing to take a lease.

“It’s been amazing just to get out here and escape,” volunteer Emily Hiller said.

Hiller is one of the volunteers at the farm. She’s a student at Wingate University, which has actually used this rescue as a teaching tool for their pre-veterinary program.

“She’s amazing,” Hiller said of Kindle. “The heart she has for this place and the animals.”

Samantha Cody is a neighbor just helping out.

“It’s just all about having fun, a big family feel,” another volunteer Cody said.

Both she and Hiller say the rescue has become an oasis for them in the pandemic. The future right now may be uncertain, but kindle says this place is more than just the physical.

“I don’t want to turn down an animal that’s near death, because that’s what I take, the ones that are severe,” Kindle said.

It’s a place built on love—a love she knows will continue, wherever they wind up.