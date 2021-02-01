Union County teacher dies after battle with coronavirus

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teacher at a Union County middle school has died following a battle with the coronavirus, officials confirmed with FOX 46 on Monday.

Ken Stanley was a teacher at Union Academy Charter School in Monroe. He was hired in 2005 and served as a middle school math teacher and a coach to hundreds of students.

Mr. Stanley died on Saturday, according to a release from the school. The school also released a statement.

“Ken Stanley faithfully served Union Academy for 15 years. Among his many wonderful qualities, he was kind, tender, and loved his students deeply. He will be missed by everyone in the UA family.”

Head of School John Marshall also said Stanley made those around him feel special and, as a dad and friend, he was a model to others.