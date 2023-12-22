RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Portia Bright Pittman said she felt “unspeakable joy” when she found out this week Gov. Roy Cooper (D) had issued a pardon of forgiveness for her after she spent years trying to forge a new path for her life.

She was convicted in 2008 of accessory after the fact to armed robbery in Orange County. Today, she works as a legislative assistant in the General Assembly, writes children’s books and helps people who’ve also gone through the criminal justice system as they seek a second chance.

“So now, oh my gosh, to see a different day, the state saying we see your work Portia. We see what you’ve been doing. You’re worthy of being granted this pardon. It’s just unspeakable joy,” she said.

She said she still struggles to talk about what happened back in 2008 and the relationship she was in at the time.

“There were so many red flags. But, someone who’s young and doesn’t know the true meaning of love, you can find it in the wrong places,” she said. “Ignore enough red flags, life is going to let you know.”

She said she when got out of jail, she struggled to find work. She eventually got involved in political campaigns in Greenville. Later, she co-managed a campaign for former state Rep. Jean Farmer-Butterfield, who ended up hiring her as a legislative assistant.

She still works in the General Assembly today, now as an assistant to state Rep. Sarah Crawford (D-Wake).

She said it’s been gratifying to work on issues like criminal justice reform, including the Second Chance Act, and Medicaid expansion over the years and see that work come to fruition.

“I’m looking forward to what’s possibly next, so being able to help other people get expungements and help turn their lives around. You don’t have to be out here committing crimes,” she said.

Portia first filed her request for a pardon of innocence more than 10 years ago. After that, she didn’t hear anything about it until a couple of months ago when she got a call from her probation officer. Then, on Wednesday, she heard from Gov. Cooper’s office that she had indeed received the pardon.

She described getting the call like this: “If you’ve ever been to a Southern Baptist Church, then you know the ladies can shout and literally you talk about the glory of all God has done through their expression of how they move. It was just an unspeakable joy.”

She’s among four people who received a pardon of forgiveness this week. Gov. Cooper also commuted the sentence of Darnell Cherry. He was convicted when he was 16 for his involvement in the murder and robbery of Robert Earl Edwards Jr. and the robbery and shooting of Sonja Williams in Bertie County. He’s already served 26 years in prison and has obtained his G.E.D. and participated in other learning programs, the governor’s office noted.

UNC’s School of Government notes that a pardon of forgiveness is different than a pardon of innocence, which authorizes an expunction.

“The impact of a pardon of forgiveness is not as clear,” according to an overview of pardons. “A pardon of forgiveness appears to bar use of a conviction in subsequent criminal proceedings. It may or may not affect collateral consequences, however.”

Even after receiving the pardon of forgiveness, Portia says she struggles with forgiving herself for what she did.

“During this whole situation, my father had a stroke. You know, his only daughter, finding out and getting a phone call that your daughter has been in the most ridiculous situation and he can’t do anything to help,” she said. “I have never forgiven myself for that.”

She plans to continue her work, helping those who are incarcerated adjust to life after release.

